Shiue Nee

Pubs & Restaurants

Shiue Nee
Shiue Nee
  • Save
Pubs & Restaurants morphing effect transition living with covid new normal post pandemic dining icon food icon icon pub restaurant life after covid animated gif svg animation animated explainer ui animation app onboarding motion graphics lottie animation
Download color palette

Dining-in trends after Covid 19: Shift from large group gatherings to intimate, smaller group settings.

Shiue Nee
Shiue Nee

More by Shiue Nee

View profile
    • Like