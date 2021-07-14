CANDRIKA - Classic Label Display Typeface

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Candrika is a classic label display typeface. Come up with solid and decorative style. This font inspired by the vintage package label and old signboards. The style of this font is strong, classic and dynamic. So that makes this font good for normal text sizes or large headline text sizes.
Candrika is also great for any kind of display purpose from logos, label, tshirt, apparel, barbershops, tattoo, packaging, poster, signage, greeting card and logotype.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Candrika otf
– Candrika ttf
– Candrika woff
– Candrika Deco otf
– Candrika Deco ttf
– Candrika Deco woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
