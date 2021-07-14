Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Agem modern geometric socks future curve corporate company button design graphic design branding logo logotype
Agem is a socks brand that offers socks with Indonesian batik motifs.

Hope you'll like it! Tell me how do you think? 😊

You can read more for this on issuu ( https://issuu.com/moosaafmi1/docs/buku_gsm_agem )

