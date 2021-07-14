🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Agem is a socks brand that offers socks with Indonesian batik motifs.
Hope you'll like it! Tell me how do you think? 😊
You can read more for this on issuu ( https://issuu.com/moosaafmi1/docs/buku_gsm_agem )