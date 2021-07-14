Tokens Header Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello friends!
I would like to share the results of my cryptocurrency token exploration redesign, what do you think?
for illustration i got from freepik
Work With me: aziez.design25@gmail.com