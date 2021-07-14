Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tokens Header Concept

Tokens Header Concept dark mode web landing page vector branding logo illustration icon design ux ui
Hello friends!

I would like to share the results of my cryptocurrency token exploration redesign, what do you think?
for illustration i got from freepik

Work With me: aziez.design25@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
