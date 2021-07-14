Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CANAAN

Leopard power

CANAAN
CANAAN
  • Save
Leopard power sketch
Download color palette

In fact, many people will not know. The two motorcycles were limited edition motorcycles in 2008. They were limited to 40 motorcycles in the world. The original price was $110000. However, it was rumored that the motorcycles would be sold at the auction, but a buyer bought them for 100 times. At that time, the price of the motorcycles was $11 million, equivalent to 76 million yuan. Now nearly a decade has passed, and the value of such a …
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
CANAAN
CANAAN

More by CANAAN

View profile
    • Like