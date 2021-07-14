Jomag Heredia

My old room in voxels

Jomag Heredia
Jomag Heredia
Hire Me
  • Save
My old room in voxels illustration voxelart trend lightning fun wip concept render 3d voxel magicavoxel
My old room in voxels illustration voxelart trend lightning fun wip concept render 3d voxel magicavoxel
My old room in voxels illustration voxelart trend lightning fun wip concept render 3d voxel magicavoxel
My old room in voxels illustration voxelart trend lightning fun wip concept render 3d voxel magicavoxel
Download color palette
  1. Room.png
  2. Room_2.png
  3. Room_3.png
  4. Room_4.png

This a rendition from my old room and my very first (and serious) experiment with MagicaVoxel. Hope you enjoy it as I did exploring this amazing program!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Jomag Heredia
Jomag Heredia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jomag Heredia

View profile
    • Like