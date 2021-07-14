Khoir Typework

Carafia - Sans Serif Font

Khoir Typework
Khoir Typework
  • Save
Carafia - Sans Serif Font khoirtypework unique font web font drama flyer pamphlet magazine poster logotype logo branding font cinema film font
Download color palette

Hello dribbble,

"DOWNLOAD LINK"
https://creativemarket.com/Khoir/5583502-Carafia

Carafia is a bold sans serif font. It has its own uniqueness in its small, bound letters, Supported by several alternative and ligature fonts that make it cute, unique, suitable for all types of projects such as branding, logo design, cover design, web design, packaging, social media, and many more what are you waiting for!

Khoir Typework
Khoir Typework

More by Khoir Typework

View profile
    • Like