Carafia - Sans Serif Font

Hello dribbble,
"DOWNLOAD LINK"
https://creativemarket.com/Khoir/5583502-Carafia
Carafia is a bold sans serif font. It has its own uniqueness in its small, bound letters, Supported by several alternative and ligature fonts that make it cute, unique, suitable for all types of projects such as branding, logo design, cover design, web design, packaging, social media, and many more what are you waiting for!