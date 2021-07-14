Kyle Galasi

Sticker Illustration: Baby Asher

Sticker Illustration: Baby Asher baby illustration vector graphics sticker illustration sticker asher baby logo design vector drawing illustration
I made a simple sticker illustration of my baby for his Christening. This sticker was used for the souvenirs we gave to the guests.

