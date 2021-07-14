Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Josiah Goldsmith

Creation Fest - hat

Josiah Goldsmith
Josiah Goldsmith
Creation Fest - hat peace dove 3d embroidery embroidery vector merch design merch hat illustration
A funky hat design for 2021's Creation Fest, for the 'Hope is Here' theme. The dove with a peace sign and a sprig of leaves is my visual representation of the theme.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Josiah Goldsmith
