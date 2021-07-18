Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Josiah Goldsmith

Creation Fest - Mug Design

Josiah Goldsmith
Josiah Goldsmith
Creation Fest - Mug Design hope art abstract screen print mug merchandise merch design merch illustration
Creation Fest - Mug Design hope art abstract screen print mug merchandise merch design merch illustration
A weird and wonky mug design for 2021's Creation Fest, for the 'Hope is Here' theme. The doves, empty graves, olive sprigs, suns and fresh leaves are all symbolic of hope.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Josiah Goldsmith
Josiah Goldsmith
