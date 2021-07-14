Phelipe Beserra

bbx design crew

Some visual studies that I did for BBX Design Crew, the design chapter of BossaBox, the team I'm the leader of.

BossaBox unleashes innovation in Large Enterprises through a marketplace of Digital Talent

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
