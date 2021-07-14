Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Team Pharma

Character design study for a project about Pharma Sales Reps. Taking queues from current trends in graphic design, adding a little bit of my own style, and texture treatment, I created this character design language to be used across a series of videos.

Technique Note: Flat art was created in Adobe Illustrator, while all shadows and highlights were created as procedural elements in Adobe After Effects for speed and ease of animation.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
