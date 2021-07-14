Team Pharma

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Character design study for a project about Pharma Sales Reps. Taking queues from current trends in graphic design, adding a little bit of my own style, and texture treatment, I created this character design language to be used across a series of videos.
Technique Note: Flat art was created in Adobe Illustrator, while all shadows and highlights were created as procedural elements in Adobe After Effects for speed and ease of animation.