Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manta_styles

S Logo Concept

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
  • Save
S Logo Concept ui vector illustration app letter icon minimal design branding sport logo beauty logo clothing logo jewelry logo s logo logo line art diamond diamond logo
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like