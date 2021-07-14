Manta_styles

Initial VA Logo

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
  • Save
Initial VA Logo logo maker brand mark top logo jewelry logo clothing logo sport logo vector illustration app letter logo icon minimal design branding va logo
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like