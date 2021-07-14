Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sankranti Quick Indian Grill

A unsued logo for a brand new chain of fast casual Indian food coming soon to Atlanta, combining the shape of a tandoor oven, the Indian symbol of a peacock, and a traditional mandala.

