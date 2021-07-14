Junran Shi

Daily UI 013: Chat / Messaging

Daily UI 013: Chat / Messaging graphic design chat app social direct messaging chat green figma daily ui app design mobile
Daily UI Challenge 013:
Direct messaging / chat app with audio transcription feature!

