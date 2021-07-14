Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sebastian Petravic

Social Media UI Kit

Sebastian Petravic
Sebastian Petravic
app vibrant fun minimal ux ui modern clean mobile ui uikit facebook instagram social media gumroad social ui kit design

Social Media Startup UI Kit

Create vibrant and modern designs in minutes with customisable components, styles and auto layout. Speed up your workflow with 51 unique screens in both light and dark themes.

Live Preview
https://www.figma.com/file/iPd69z7qjG0217oKF7Ghmc/Social-Media-Startup-UI-Kit-Preview?node-id=0%3A1

What's included?

Light & Dark Theme

102 screens

Global Style (color and fonts)

100+ Components

Variants ready

Auto Layout ready

Well organized

Sebastian Petravic
Sebastian Petravic
UI/UX Designer from Melbourne
