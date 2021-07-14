Foodies Order App

Hi Dribbblers! This is my exploration of food order app.

This app is basically time-based, so when it's breakfast time, the app will show breakfast menu recommendation. This goes for lunch and dinner as well.

The first one is the first page that the user see when they open the app. It's called as Homepage, when the user can directly explore what they want to order. They can search for a food, choose based on food categories, or choose the nearest option.

The second one is menu detail. User can see detail of item, save for later, and add it to the cart.

Let me know your Feedback. Have a nice day! ;)