Logo Design - Daily UI 52

Logo Design - Daily UI 52 illustration web design ui graphic design 052 branding logo design logo ui design daily ui challenge daily ui
Daily UI Challenge day 52 - Logo Design
I honestly wanted something simple, and cute. This is MY logo :) Enjoy!

