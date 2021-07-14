Lisa Song

Daily UI 049 • Notifications

Lisa Song
Lisa Song
  • Save
Daily UI 049 • Notifications interfacedesign interface appdesign app daily100 daily100challenge uiux ui sketch design notificationdesign iosnotification iphone notificationcenter notifications 049 dailyui049 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Would love to hear your thoughts or feedback, thanks!

Lisa Song
Lisa Song

More by Lisa Song

View profile
    • Like