URSA Goods

URSA Goods sketch леттеринг каллиграфия graffiti goods good craft leather illustration design signature type logotype brushpen logo lettering calligraphy
A quick sketch for a talented Polish tanner (2nd version with another descriptor)

Rebound of
URSA Leather Goods
