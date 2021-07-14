Virtuart - Online Art Class Platform

Hi, Dribbblers! This is my exploration of an Online Art Class Platform for Furonto.

Illustration provided by my partner Taqiyuddin amri.

Thank you for watching!

Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️

---

Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!

📨 Email: furontodesign@gmail.com

💬 Whatsapp: Let's have a chat now

---

This is Furonto

Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.

---

Find Furonto at

Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn