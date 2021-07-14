Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yustina Yasin

ONE PERCENT - Digital Agency

Yustina Yasin
Yustina Yasin
  • Save
ONE PERCENT - Digital Agency uiux ux ui web design design
Download color palette

Hi there 👋

This time I made an exploration about digital agency website. I created my own abstract design using Blender. I always want to make a design that has wide spaces and this is it. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) to support me.

Behance | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Yustina Yasin
Yustina Yasin

More by Yustina Yasin

View profile
    • Like