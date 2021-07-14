Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mock product page for the K380 keyboard

Mock product page for the K380 keyboard app typography brand web minimal web development web design illustration logo icon clean branding design ux design ux ui design ui
I found this keyboard aesthetically pleasing so I decided to make a product page for it.

    • Like