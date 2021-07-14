Credit Card Checkout - Black and White

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pt.
Esse é o meu segundo #DailyUI shot. O objetivo era fazer um "Credit Card Checkout", mas resolvi expandir um pouco e fazer outras telas relevantes para o fluxo de compra de um e-commerce, aplicando um pouco do estudo de Heurísticas.
________
En.
This is my second #DailyUI shot. The challenge was to build a "Credit Card Checkout", but i wanted to explore a little bit more with other relevant screens for an e-commerce, applying some Usability Heuristics.