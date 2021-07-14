Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Card Checkout - Black and White

study heuristic ux design app dailyui ui
Esse é o meu segundo #DailyUI shot. O objetivo era fazer um "Credit Card Checkout", mas resolvi expandir um pouco e fazer outras telas relevantes para o fluxo de compra de um e-commerce, aplicando um pouco do estudo de Heurísticas.
This is my second #DailyUI shot. The challenge was to build a "Credit Card Checkout", but i wanted to explore a little bit more with other relevant screens for an e-commerce, applying some Usability Heuristics.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
