Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joe Montanino

Shift Nudge Homework / Layout / Alignment

Joe Montanino
Joe Montanino
  • Save
Shift Nudge Homework / Layout / Alignment design ui shiftnudge
Download color palette

For this Shift Nudge homework assignment, I revisited one of the first apps I designed in 2013 at mobile app agency Chaotic Moon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Joe Montanino
Joe Montanino
Digital Product Designer

More by Joe Montanino

View profile
    • Like