Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeniy Koryakin

корякин-(а) | Family Logo and Branding

Evgeniy Koryakin
Evgeniy Koryakin
  • Save
корякин-(а) | Family Logo and Branding typography vector design family illustration branding logo
Download color palette

A logo designed for a family where the husband and wife are involved in the implementation of the brand. There was a serious problem to get around the language barrier and show everyone that both sexes are equal here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Evgeniy Koryakin
Evgeniy Koryakin

More by Evgeniy Koryakin

View profile
    • Like