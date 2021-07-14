Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Delivery

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Delivery cute colorful work team icons icon set illustration design face flat outline peoples woman man delivery workers notification mobile technology message
Download color palette

Character set for OrderEZ. A new set of illustrations done with OrderEZ - an ordering platform on a mission to replace the existing chaotic methods of ordering with a better solution for suppliers and outlets

1f05494de2bb0bd0c0fe8d014948f7e2
Rebound of
Character set
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like