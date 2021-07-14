Chinwendu Nnamene

Glassmorphic debit card

Chinwendu Nnamene
Chinwendu Nnamene
  • Save
Glassmorphic debit card ui design
Download color palette

My first attempt at creating a design utilizing glassmorphism

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Chinwendu Nnamene
Chinwendu Nnamene

More by Chinwendu Nnamene

View profile
    • Like