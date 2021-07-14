Branding for St. Thomas' World Famous Magens Bay Beach Pt. 3

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Magens Bay Concessions hired us to rebrand their World Famous Beach Bar, Cafe and Boutique. Magens Bay is recognized as St. Thomas' most popular and iconic beach. The beautiful one mile stretch is a public park that was donated to the people of the Virgin Islands by Arthur Fairchild.
For the color palette we drew inspiration from the park's green painted structures, the bay's turquoise waters and white sand. For the typography we chose a stylized stencil font from the lifeguard stands. Finally, we illustrated the iconic heart shaped bay and the leaf of the tyre palm, which is the only palm tree that is native to the Virgin Islands.