Gabi Zuniga

Artist Block - Editorial Illustration

Gabi Zuniga
Gabi Zuniga
Artist Block - Editorial Illustration creative artist anstract conceptual editorial editorialillustration illustration
I challenged myself to come up with an editorial illustration based on an already existing editorial article. This article by Molly Colvin perfectly encapsulated how I was feeling as an artist with creative block during the pandemic. Digital illustration in Photoshop.

Article: https://www.wbur.org/cognoscenti/2021/03/09/covid-19-pandemic-psychological-recovery-molly-colvin

Gabi Zuniga
Gabi Zuniga

