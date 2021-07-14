Artist Block - Editorial Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I challenged myself to come up with an editorial illustration based on an already existing editorial article. This article by Molly Colvin perfectly encapsulated how I was feeling as an artist with creative block during the pandemic. Digital illustration in Photoshop.
Article: https://www.wbur.org/cognoscenti/2021/03/09/covid-19-pandemic-psychological-recovery-molly-colvin