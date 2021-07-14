Gabi Zuniga

Black Girl Hair Series #4 - spectrum

Black Girl Hair Series #4 - spectrum content painting illustration curlyhair hair blackgirl africanamerican beauty
As a part of my personal series, Black Girl Hair, I am celebrating natural black curls. This piece was a request of my aunt, who wanted a spectrum of different kinds of black curls. Digital illustration using Photoshop.

