Gave my side beauty blog a brand refresh! beauty content socialmedia retro vintage illustration branding design
In May 2021, I also refreshed the visual branding for my beauty blog on Insta, @drawntobeauty.

I wanted to reflect the bubbly, fun, feminine vibe of the page in the branding, while staying true to some retro influences, like the branding for my overall freelance business.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
