BBVA (Simplified Banking Design)

BBVA (Simplified Banking Design) banking ui accessibility mobile ui design ux design bbva
An individual who banks with BBVA noted that they had issues with the design of the banking app and wished it was simpler/stood out more. I chose to make a simple version that has 'widget' customization options and follows a minimalist aesthetic.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
