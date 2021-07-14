Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nano Wilkinson

Daily UI 001 Sign up/ Log in Pages

Daily UI 001 Sign up/ Log in Pages app design ui dailyui
I designed sign in and log in page for an online shopping app. Please feel free to give me feedback! Thank you.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
