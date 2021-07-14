Sylvia Panayotova

Brochure Design

Sylvia Panayotova
Sylvia Panayotova
  • Save
Brochure Design typography design branding
Download color palette

Brochure design for a luxury optics chain.
My goal was to emphasize the luxury class of the advertised products. Accordingly, I chose an eight-page square brochure with sewing, measuring 210x210 mm. I added a selected photo material showing the variety of products. For the typography I used a serif font, again in tune with luxury.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sylvia Panayotova
Sylvia Panayotova

More by Sylvia Panayotova

View profile
    • Like