Evgeniy Koryakin

World of Tanks – ModPack Installer

Evgeniy Koryakin
Evgeniy Koryakin
  • Save
World of Tanks – ModPack Installer app mods inno setup modpack installer wot world of tanks branding ux ui game desktop
Download color palette

Design of the mod installer for the World of Tanks game. Made in the style of the site and the main menu of the game itself.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Evgeniy Koryakin
Evgeniy Koryakin

More by Evgeniy Koryakin

View profile
    • Like