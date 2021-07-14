Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nuno Queiroz

Label Art - Ricardo Meireles, Selfish Desire (Single)

Label Art - Ricardo Meireles, Selfish Desire (Single) calligraphy label art label record 80s retro retrographics synthwave new retro wave types custom types graphic design logo brand design logotype lettering custom typography typography type
Label art for Ricardo Meireles new single, Selfish Desire (custom Lettering).
Soon available at https://soundcloud.com/ricardo_meireles_aka_tw2s
Freelance queries at hello@nunoqueiroz.design

