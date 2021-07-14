Khadija Creativity

Glide

Khadija Creativity
Khadija Creativity
  • Save
Glide animation 3d ui ux typography illustration design logo branding symbol vector graphic design concept background creative minimal white space paper airplane glide
Download color palette

Do share your thoughts!

For Branding/Logo Design?
📧 Contact: khadijaazeem16@gmail.com or DM

Check more work on my other social media networks!
Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Behance | Pinterest

Khadija Creativity
Khadija Creativity

More by Khadija Creativity

View profile
    • Like