Doug Rodas

Sightseek | Icon Metaphor

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Sightseek | Icon Metaphor app branding logotype logo mark logo map marker map pointer eye icon travel app app icon icon set icon
Sightseek is a travel app in which you can explore the world and discover new experiences. This is the second icon proposal I did for the brand mixing key concepts/elements that could tell more about its philosophy.

Which one do you like the most? Option A or option B?

Doug Rodas
Doug Rodas
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
