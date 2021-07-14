Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jealousy | Posters

Jealousy | Posters music dj set disco naomi smalls robyn gay lgbtq pride poster
Posters I designed to promote the DJ set I performed live at the fourth edition of Just Love, El Salvador's Pride party hosted by HUS.

Listen to the set here.

Find me on Instagram | Behance | Facebook

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Illustrator, brand identity designer, and music hoarder.
