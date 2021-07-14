FIOTS: Transit Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Now is the moment to have it all-in-one. The app is packed with features for any transit riders: Pay Fare, View Scheduling, Plan your Trip, and receive notification.
Receive up-to-date information anywhere at anytime.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/erchoi99/
https://www.erikcdesign.com/
https://www.erikcdesign.com/fiots-transit-app