FIOTS: Transit Mobile App

Now is the moment to have it all-in-one. The app is packed with features for any transit riders: Pay Fare, View Scheduling, Plan your Trip, and receive notification.

Receive up-to-date information anywhere at anytime.

Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments 👀

Find me at:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/erchoi99/

View Portfolio:

https://www.erikcdesign.com/

View Full Case Study:

https://www.erikcdesign.com/fiots-transit-app