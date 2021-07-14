🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Solarya is an app develop at Apple Developer Academy | Senac in 2021.
Its main goal is to help learn more about our Solar System.
To use it, the user just need click on a planet, moon or sun and read the information about it.
38 illustrations were developed for the project: 1 starry background, 8 planets, 1 sun and 29 moons.
All illustrations were made using Clip Studio Paint software.
Full project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117618849/Solarya-App