UI Exercise - Upcoming Projects [O'Reilly]

Hi, folks!
So far, O'Reilly's been doing a lot of help to me: many of their books crossed paths with me, and took me by the hand in this journey of unspeakable knowledge acquirement - which is why I decided to create this fictional page as an UI exercise!
The concept of the page lies upon the idea of the company's upcoming projects and its ambition to contribute more and more to the distribution of knowledge among mankind. So, I came up with a few ideas to populate the page, such as "development libraries" and "educational consultancy" - of course all of those are fictional and doesn't necessarily relate to the company's true plans.
If you have any feedback, please let me know! And I hope you liked this page as well!