UserWise - Content Builder

It's always a pleasure working with clients that take the time to find the right solution to their problem. This was the case with UserWise. After a long period of research, ideation and exploration we have come up with a UI solution that solved just that. What you see here is just a very slight selection of work that went into creating one screen.

I loved working along side Phil Goodwin and Evan Place on this, driving the early explorations and research and helping polishing up the UI along the way.

New UI is coming soon at https://userwise.io/