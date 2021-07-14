Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghan P. Allen

Earth & Sea - Acrylic Pour - 9 x 12 in

Earth & Sea - Acrylic Pour - 9 x 12 in unique flow creative art colors minimal abstract acrylic pour paint
  1. DSC_1465.jpg
  2. DSC_1468.jpg
  3. DSC_1464.jpg
  4. DSC_1467.jpg
  5. DSC_1469.jpg
  6. DSC_1466.jpg

Original acrylic pour painting on a 9 in x 12 in canvas.

Rich expresso browns,
Golds
Seafoam greenish-blues,
Pearly whites
Hints of copper

Sealed with a spray gloss enamel coating for longevity and shine.

Check out my store: https://playpotion.storenvy.com/

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
