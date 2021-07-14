🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
NovelUp! is an app project developed at the Apple Developer Academy | Senac in 2020.
The app's goal is to help people build a story from start to finish, through three phases that provide a framework for the user to complete.
The logo represents a text selection “pipe” highlighting the initial “N” of the name.
The chromatic palette consists of four variations of the mint green tone, which is a color associated with harmony and concentration.