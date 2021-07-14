Aline Midori

NovelUp!

Aline Midori
Aline Midori
  • Save
NovelUp! ux ui logo design app
Download color palette

NovelUp! is an app project developed at the Apple Developer Academy | Senac in 2020.

The app's goal is to help people build a story from start to finish, through three phases that provide a framework for the user to complete.

The logo represents a text selection “pipe” highlighting the initial “N” of the name.

The chromatic palette consists of four variations of the mint green tone, which is a color associated with harmony and concentration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Aline Midori
Aline Midori

More by Aline Midori

View profile
    • Like