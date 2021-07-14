Pouya Mousavi

SMEG appliances store app

SMEG appliances store app adobe xd iran ux design ui design mobile app shopping app illustration store app ux ui uiux appliances app appliances store
I need to confess. Im fell in love with SMEG from the first time that i saw its fancy retro style. Its full of life and joy for me. So I just designed this appliances store app in honor of its creative designers. Hope you like it.

Feel free to give your precious feedbacks! And do not forget to press "L"
Thanks!

