Adesewa

Day 022- Search

Adesewa
Adesewa
  • Save
Day 022- Search design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Download color palette

Day 22 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design something search relatedfor. I created a search bar interface that shows related search result as a user types.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Adesewa
Adesewa

More by Adesewa

View profile
    • Like