App project developed at Apple Developer Academy | Senac in 2020.
The app aims to help young people learn about sexual orientations and gender identities simply and clearly.
Through informative cards and games in the form of a quiz, the user learns about everything.
The name "Orientity" is a mixture of the words "orientation" and "identity". The logo represents a rainbow - a symbol of the LGBT+ community - and a partial digital, representing the identity of each one.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/109855405/Orientity-App