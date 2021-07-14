App project developed at Apple Developer Academy | Senac in 2020.

The app aims to help young people learn about sexual orientations and gender identities simply and clearly.

Through informative cards and games in the form of a quiz, the user learns about everything.

The name "Orientity" is a mixture of the words "orientation" and "identity". The logo represents a rainbow - a symbol of the LGBT+ community - and a partial digital, representing the identity of each one.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/109855405/Orientity-App